Should Value Investors Buy MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) . MKSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.15, which compares to its industry's average of 20.36. Over the last 12 months, MKSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.54 and as low as 14.28, with a median of 21.29.
Investors should also note that MKSI holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MKSI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.01. Over the last 12 months, MKSI's PEG has been as high as 3.96 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 3.03.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MKSI has a P/S ratio of 2.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.18.
Finally, our model also underscores that MKSI has a P/CF ratio of 3.27. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.37. Over the past year, MKSI's P/CF has been as high as 20.29 and as low as -5.53, with a median of 15.48.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in MKS Instruments's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MKSI is an impressive value stock right now.