General Motors (GM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.24, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The an automotive manufacturer's stock has dropped by 7.91% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.32%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.66 billion, indicating a 1.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $180.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.77% and +4.76%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, General Motors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.
Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors (GM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
