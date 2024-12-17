Netflix (NFLX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Netflix (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) reached $921.08, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
The the stock of internet video service has risen by 11.52% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Netflix in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.15 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.78 per share and a revenue of $38.9 billion, demonstrating changes of +64.42% and +15.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Netflix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. At present, Netflix boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.5, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that NFLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.79.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NFLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Netflix (NFLX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reached $921.08, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
The the stock of internet video service has risen by 11.52% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Netflix in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.15 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.78 per share and a revenue of $38.9 billion, demonstrating changes of +64.42% and +15.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Netflix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. At present, Netflix boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Netflix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.5, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that NFLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.79.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NFLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.