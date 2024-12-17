We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $171.63, demonstrating a -1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of AbbVie will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.99, signifying a 7.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.92 billion, indicating a 4.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.96 per share and revenue of $56.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.35% and +3.37%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AbbVie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.01 of its industry.
One should further note that ABBV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.48 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
