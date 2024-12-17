Citigroup (C) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Citigroup (
C Quick Quote C - Free Report) standing at $71.49, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
Shares of the U.S. bank witnessed a gain of 3.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 46.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.51 billion, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.88 per share and a revenue of $81 billion, indicating changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% upward. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.21, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Citigroup (C - Free Report) standing at $71.49, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
Shares of the U.S. bank witnessed a gain of 3.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 46.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.51 billion, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.88 per share and a revenue of $81 billion, indicating changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% upward. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.21, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.