Goldman Sachs (GS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $586.33, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $7.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.8%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.97 billion, indicating a 5.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.15 per share and revenue of $51.63 billion, which would represent changes of +62.44% and +11.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.21.
We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.