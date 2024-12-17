Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $171.14, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has climbed by 0.9% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.88, indicating a 2.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.7 billion, showing a 1.22% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.94 per share and revenue of $85.49 billion, indicating changes of +5.31% and +1.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Procter & Gamble presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.76.
We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
