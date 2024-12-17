We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) ending at $121.51, denoting a -1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
The the stock of maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances has risen by 9.38% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.35, signifying a 12.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion, down 16.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.27 per share and revenue of $16.72 billion, which would represent changes of -24.07% and -14.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Whirlpool. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Whirlpool is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.49.
The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
