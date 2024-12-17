PBR Awards $2.8B Contracts for 12 New PSVs to Bram Offshore & Starnav

Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , an oil and gas company of Brazil, recently announced the allocation of 16.5 billion reais ($2.8 billion) in contracts aimed at constructing 12 new platform supply vessels (“PSVs”). The contracts, awarded to Bram Offshore, a subsidiary of Edison Chouest, and Starnav Serviços Marítimos, will significantly boost PBR's offshore operations and fleet, with each company slated to charter six vessels. This move plays a crucial part in PBR’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational efficiency, sustainability and technological capabilities in the energy sector. PBR’s Strategic Collaboration With Local Shipyards
In a noteworthy step to boost local industry, the contracts stipulate that approximately 5.2 billion reais will be dedicated to shipbuilding activities within Brazil. Both vessel operators, Bram Offshore and Starnav, have chosen prominent Brazil’s shipyards for the construction of their new vessels.
Bram Offshore will build its six PSVs at the Navship shipyard, while Starnav has selected the Detroit shipyard, both located in Santa Catarina in southern Brazil. This decision highlights PBR’s commitment to strengthening the domestic shipbuilding industry and generating local employment.
PBR’s Focus on Sustainability and Innovation
This integrated oil and gas company has highlighted that the new PSVs will incorporate cutting-edge technology with a strong focus on sustainable practices. As part of the project, each vessel will be equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, combining electric engines and batteries with diesel or biodiesel-powered generators. This technology will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to PBR’s broader goal of sustainability and minimizing its environmental impact.
Magda Chambriard, Petrobras' CEO, stated, “These new units will not only incorporate the latest technology but also represent our commitment to sustainable and innovative practices. These projects are designed to meet the highest environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) standards, which are essential for a sustainable future, alongside creating approximately 11,000 direct and indirect jobs.”
This commitment to sustainability and ESG principles highlights PBR’s long-term vision and strategic goals, which are designed to support Brazil’s energy transition and meet international environmental standards.
PBR’s Commitment to Local Content and Job Creation
A key component of the contract is the stipulation for 40% local content during the construction phase. This requirement further emphasizes PBR’s focus on leveraging local resources and generating economic opportunities within Brazil. The project will lead to the creation of a substantial number of jobs, directly and indirectly, in various sectors including shipbuilding, manufacturing and offshore operations.
The construction of these PSVs is expected to generated 11,000 jobs and provide a significant economic boost to the region, particularly in Santa Catarina, where the selected shipyards are located. This commitment to local employment plays a crucial role in Petrobras’ broader economic strategy, which prioritizes national development and the growth of the maritime industry in Brazil.
PBR’s Long-Term Operational Commitment
The awarded contracts also include a 12-year operational period with up to four years for vessel mobilization. This extended operational timeline indicates Petrobras' long-term planning and its need for reliable, high-performance vessels to support the company’s offshore exploration and production activities. The duration of these contracts ensures the continued service of these vessels over an extended period, strengthening Petrobras' offshore operations and fleet.
Petrobras' Strategic Vision for Fleet Modernization
The 12 new PSVs are part of PBR’s broader initiative to modernize its offshore fleet, aligning with the company’s
2025-2029 strategic plan. This modernization effort will help PBR maintain its competitive edge in the global energy market while focusing on reducing environmental impact and improving the efficiency of the company’s operations. The inclusion of advanced hybrid propulsion systems is a crucial aspect of this strategy, positioning Petrobras as a leader in environmentally conscious maritime operations.
In addition to its fleet modernization, PBR continues to push for innovative solutions that will help the company meet its ambitious sustainability goals. This includes a commitment to reducing emissions and adopting greener technologies across Petrobras' operations from exploration and production to the logistics that support these processes.
Global Implications of Petrobras' Latest Contracts
The recent contract awards highlight Petrobras' increasing role in the global energy market. Not only does this initiative boost Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry, but it also aligns with the company’s efforts to drive innovation, sustainability and local economic growth. By awarding these significant contracts to local shipyards and ensuring the use of hybrid propulsion systems, Petrobras is setting a new standard for offshore vessel operations.
In line with this momentum, Petrobras has also achieved a significant milestone in Colombia's gas sector, with the
discovery of Sirius-2, the largest gas reserve in the country’s history. This highlights Petrobras’ growing influence in Latin America and its ongoing commitment to expanding the company’s energy portfolio.
Overall, the awarding of these $2.8 billion contracts by Petrobras is a key move in strengthening its offshore capabilities, creating jobs and promoting sustainable practices in Brazil. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, local content and a long-term operational commitment, Petrobras is positioning itself as a leader in the global energy industry while adhering to the highest standards of ESG practices. These investments indicate the company’s dedication to sustainability, innovation and economic development, ensuring that PBR remains at the forefront of the growing global energy landscape.
