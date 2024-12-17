Is Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market, the Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (
NUMV Quick Quote NUMV - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/13/2016. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Nuveen. It has amassed assets over $373.93 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, NUMV seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG USA Mid-Cap Value Index.
The Nuveen ESG USA Mid-Cap Value Index primarily composes of equity securities issued by mid-capitalization companies listed on U.S. exchanges.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for NUMV are 0.31%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
NUMV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For NUMV, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 18.20% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Oneok Inc. (
OKE Quick Quote OKE - Free Report) accounts for about 2.49% of the fund's total assets, followed by United Rentals Inc. ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) and Ferguson Enterprises Inc ( FERG Quick Quote FERG - Free Report) .
NUMV's top 10 holdings account for about 19.92% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 16.17% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.85% in the last one year (as of 12/17/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.40 and $38.29.
The fund has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 18.21% for the trailing three-year period. With about 100 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (
ESGU Quick Quote ESGU - Free Report) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF ( JEPQ Quick Quote JEPQ - Free Report) tracks ----------------------------------------. IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.78 billion in assets, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $20.40 billion. ESGU has an expense ratio of 0.15% and JEPQ charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.
Bottom Line
