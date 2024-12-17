Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (
PSCI Quick Quote PSCI - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $228.23 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCI seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index measures the overall performance of the securities of US industrial companies which are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense and general manufacturing.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.66%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 99.50% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Spx Technologies Inc (
SPXC Quick Quote SPXC - Free Report) accounts for about 3.14% of total assets, followed by Robert Half Inc ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) and Csw Industrials Inc ( CSWI Quick Quote CSWI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 25.23% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, PSCI has added roughly 24.24%, and was up about 27.14% in the last one year (as of 12/17/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $108.95 and $149.43.
The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 22.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 95 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PSCI is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (
VIS Quick Quote VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI Quick Quote XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.85 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $21.66 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
