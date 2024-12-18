Lam Research Overtakes 50-Day Moving Average: How to Play the Stock?

Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) has recently overtaken its 50-day moving average. This upward movement indicates a potential shift in sentiment as buyers step in, reflecting optimism about the company’s positioning within the semiconductor recovery cycle. The 50-day breakout often signals strength in the stock’s short-term momentum, making it a significant development for investors monitoring Lam Research’s performance. 50-Day Moving Average Signals Upward Momentum Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The latest breakout follows the recent upward momentum in LRCX stock. Shares of Lam Research have risen 10.3% over the past month, outperforming the Zacks
Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 6% and the S&P 500 index’s return of 3.1% over the same time frame. 1-Month Price Return Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite broader market volatility, Lam Research’s technical recovery highlights renewed confidence, driven by its robust financials and long-term growth catalysts in memory, logic and high-performance computing (HPC) markets. For investors wondering how to approach the stock, holding it appears to be the most prudent strategy at this juncture.
Strong Financial Results Underpin LRCX’s Long-Term Stability
Lam Research’s recent earnings results reinforce its financial resilience. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported revenue growth of 19.7% year over year to $4.17 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per (EPS) share surged by 28.4% to 86 cents, surpassing analyst expectations. This robust start to fiscal 2025 reflects Lam Research’s ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic landscape while maintaining profitability through cost management and operational efficiency.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects continued growth, with Lam’s revenues expected to rise 15.6% in fiscal 2025 and an additional 8.5% in fiscal 2026. Non-GAAP EPS is also anticipated to grow by double digits, signaling a solid recovery for the company’s top and bottom lines.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research LRCX’s Key Growth Drivers: Memory and Logic Markets
Lam Research remains well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated rebound in the memory and logic markets, two critical drivers for the semiconductor industry. Memory spending, particularly in DRAM and NAND technologies, is expected to pick up by late 2025, which will be a tailwind for Lam Research’s specialized etch and deposition tools. These technologies are vital for enabling higher-density memory chips, which are in increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), HPC and data center applications.
The company’s leadership in gate-all-around (GAA) transistors and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions aligns well with the semiconductor industry’s evolving needs. As demand for advanced chips grows, Lam Research stands to benefit from rising capital expenditures by semiconductor manufacturers.
In the logic segment, Lam’s tools are essential for producing advanced logic chips used in 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and AI platforms. The logic market’s sustained growth ensures a steady stream of opportunities for Lam Research in the years ahead.
Innovation Anchors Competitive Advantage for LRCX
Lam Research’s technological innovation continues to differentiate it from competitors. Its Semiverse platform, which enables virtual simulations for semiconductor manufacturers, accelerates production cycles while reducing costs — a critical advantage in the highly competitive chipmaking landscape. This innovation enhances Lam’s market positioning as customers seek tools that improve efficiency and performance.
Lam Research’s advancements in HBM and etch technologies position it as a critical partner for chipmakers developing next-generation memory and logic solutions. As AI adoption accelerates, Lam’s portfolio will remain essential for enabling higher chip performance and energy efficiency.
Lam Research’s Attractive Valuation
Currently, Lam Research trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.81, significantly lower than the Zacks
Electronics – Semiconductors industry average of 34.32. LRCX stock’s P/E multiple is also lower than its peers in the semiconductor space, including ASML Holding ( ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) , Advanced Energy Industries ( AEIS Quick Quote AEIS - Free Report) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) . Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At present, ASML Holding, Advanced Energy Industries and KLA Corporation have a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 28.33, 25.2 and 21.01, respectively. This relatively lower valuation suggests that Lam stock could be undervalued, particularly considering its growth potential in AI and HPC markets.
Near-Term Challenges Persist for Lam Research
While Lam Research’s long-term prospects are strong, some near-term challenges warrant caution. One of the primary concerns is the potential for escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, which could impact its sales in China, a market that represents a significant portion of its revenues.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 37% of Lam Research’s revenues were generated in China. Given the ongoing restrictions on technology exports to China, Lam faces heightened risk should additional measures be imposed.
The semiconductor market’s cyclical nature poses a risk to Lam Research’s revenue consistency. NAND pricing pressures and the cautious capital spending among memory and logic clients could limit growth in the near term. Lam Research’s extensive reliance on these segments makes it vulnerable to cyclical downturns. However, as memory spending is projected to rebound by late 2025, the company may weather this period of reduced spending, but the short-term outlook remains uncertain.
Conclusion: Hold Lam Research Stock for Now
Lam Research’s breakout above its 50-day moving average signals improving momentum, backed by solid financial performance, innovation and positioning in high-growth markets like AI, memory and logic. While near-term headwinds such as trade tensions and cyclical pressures persist, the company’s discounted valuation and strong technological foundation provide a compelling reason to hold the stock.
For long-term investors, retaining Lam Research stock allows participation in the semiconductor industry’s recovery and future growth. As spending rebounds in the memory market and demand for advanced chips accelerates, Lam Research remains well-poised to capitalize on these trends, making it a stock worth holding for now. LRCX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
