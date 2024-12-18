See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor(VGPMX - Free Report) . VGPMX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.44%, management fee of 0.42%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.17%.
Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K(FAGKX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. FAGKX, with annual returns of 14.36% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Growth IS(NWKDX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NWKDX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. NWKDX has an expense ratio of 0.94%, management fee of 0.77%, and annual returns of 10.83% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.