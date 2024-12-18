Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries (
Over the past month, shares of Winnebago have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, WGO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 84.9%. Revenues are expected to be $674.56 million, down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Winnebago metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Motorhome RV' will reach $272.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Marine' to come in at $77.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' will likely reach $11.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' to reach $298.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV' should arrive at 1,505. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,721.
The consensus estimate for 'Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV' stands at 8,117. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,846.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' at 1,072. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,118 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV' should come in at $13.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Marine' of $3.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV' will reach $6.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Winnebago here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Winnebago have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, WGO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.