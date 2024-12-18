Back to top

Company News for Dec 17, 2024

  • Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) rose 3.7% after announcing that it was exploring a separation of its aerospace business.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) gained 6.1% on reports that the EV giant was bringing a small, more affordable model to the United States in 2025.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) fell 2.2% on energy becoming the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) rose 2.4% on consumer discretionaries gaining the most ground in the session.

