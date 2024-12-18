We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Marvell Technology (MRVL) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Marvell Technology is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marvell Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that MRVL has returned about 106.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 36.5%. This shows that Marvell Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Konica Minolta Inc. (KNCAY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 58.3% year-to-date.
For Konica Minolta Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 150% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Marvell Technology is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 72% this year, meaning that MRVL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Konica Minolta Inc. however, belongs to the Office Automation and Equipment industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +80.7% so far this year.
Marvell Technology and Konica Minolta Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.