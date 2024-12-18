We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Travelzoo (TZOO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Travelzoo is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Travelzoo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TZOO's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, TZOO has gained about 106.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 34.6%. This means that Travelzoo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 92.3%.
In Williams-Sonoma's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Travelzoo belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 46.8% so far this year, so TZOO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Williams-Sonoma, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved +18.2% so far this year.
Travelzoo and Williams-Sonoma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.