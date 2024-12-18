We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1021 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATXS' full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ATXS has gained about 25.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.7%. This means that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.3%.
Over the past three months, Abbott's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 501 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.7% this year, meaning that ATXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Abbott belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 87-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +11.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. and Abbott as they could maintain their solid performance.