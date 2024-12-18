We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Fidelity National Financial (FNF - Free Report) . FNF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.04. Over the past year, FNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.53 and as low as 9.28, with a median of 10.32.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FNF has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.
If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Property and Casualty value stock, take a look at Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE - Free Report) . UVE is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, Universal Insurance Holdings holds a P/B ratio of 1.50 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.55. UVE's P/B has been as high as 1.80, as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.50 over the past 12 months.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fidelity National Financial and Universal Insurance Holdings strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FNF and UVE look like an impressive value stock at the moment.