Is BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR - Free Report) . BBAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.45, which compares to its industry's average of 9.63. Over the past year, BBAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.68 and as low as 2.10, with a median of 6.03.
Another notable valuation metric for BBAR is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.74. BBAR's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.75, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BBAR has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.
Finally, investors should note that BBAR has a P/CF ratio of 4.74. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BBAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.06. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR's P/CF has been as high as 4.86 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 2.88.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BBVA Banco Frances's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBAR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.