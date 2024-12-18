Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Ageas (AGESY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.06. AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.57 and as low as 5.15, with a median of 5.96, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that AGESY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.63. AGESY's PEG has been as high as 0.43 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.36, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that AGESY has a P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGESY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.35. Over the past year, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 0.97.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ageas's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


