PLMR Stock Surges 102.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR Quick Quote PLMR - Free Report) shares have rallied 102.1% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry's growth of 28.2%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have returned 21% and 27.8%, respectively, YTD. With a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.15 million. PLMR Outperforms Industry, Sector, S&P YTD Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of PLMR closed at $112.17 on Monday, near its 52-week high of $112.47. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation.
This property and casualty insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.90%. New business, strong premium retention rates for existing business and renewals of existing policies, better pricing and effective capital deployment are driving shares higher. PLMR Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Average
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurer is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $100.81 and $89.70, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.
Palomar Holdings’ Growth Projection Encourages
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $537.83 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 44.2%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.8% and 26.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates. PLMR has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company. PLMR’s Return on Capital
Return on equity (ROE) is a measure of profitability reflecting how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ value. Return on equity was 20.8% in the first nine months of 2024, which compared favorably with the industry’s average of 7.6% and expanded 370 basis points year over year. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 20.9% in the first nine months of 2024. Also, the return on invested capital in the trailing 12-months was 18.5%, better than the industry average of 5.8%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.
Will PLMR’s Rally Stay?
Premiums, the principal component of an insurer’s top line, should continue to benefit from the increased volume of policies written across the lines of business. New business generated, strong retention rates, strategic expansion of products’ geographic and distribution footprint and new partnerships should help in retaining the momentum.
High-quality fixed-income securities, a higher average balance of investments, and an increase in fixed-income yields favor improvement in net investment income, which witnessed a five-year CAGR (2018-2023) of 49%. Palomar Holdings’ fee-generating PLMR-FRONT should fuel growth in the medium term. The addition of the fee-based revenue stream to the business is expected to strengthen its earnings base. The company’s prudent underwriting expertise is reflected in its combined ratio, which has been under 95% since 2017, except in 2020. PLMR’s risk transfer strategy lowers exposure to major events, which, in turn, reduces earnings volatility. Palomar Holdings has a debt-free balance sheet. Continued operational excellence also helps it maintain a strong capital position. PLMR expects to generate adjusted net income between $124 million and $128 million in 2024. This range includes catastrophe losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 of nearly $8 million related to Hurricane Milton. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2024 earnings has moved 0.4% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism. Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the property and casualty insurance industry may look at some better-ranked players like
First American Financial Corporation ( FAF Quick Quote FAF - Free Report) , Root, Inc. ( ROOT Quick Quote ROOT - Free Report) and The Allstate Corporation ( ALL Quick Quote ALL - Free Report) . While First American and Root sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, The Allstate carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.1% and 30.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAF’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1.2% and 17.1%, respectively. Year to date, shares of FAF have inched up 2.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Root’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 147.9% and 3.8%. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 127.21%. Year to date, shares of ROOT have skyrocketed 628.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Allstate’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1611.58% and 17.8%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 135.21%. Year to date, shares of ALL have gained 39.3%.
Image: Bigstock
PLMR Stock Surges 102.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) shares have rallied 102.1% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry's growth of 28.2%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have returned 21% and 27.8%, respectively, YTD. With a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.15 million.
PLMR Outperforms Industry, Sector, S&P YTD
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of PLMR closed at $112.17 on Monday, near its 52-week high of $112.47. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation.
This property and casualty insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.90%.
New business, strong premium retention rates for existing business and renewals of existing policies, better pricing and effective capital deployment are driving shares higher.
PLMR Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Average
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurer is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $100.81 and $89.70, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.
Palomar Holdings’ Growth Projection Encourages
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $537.83 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 44.2%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.8% and 26.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.
PLMR has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.
PLMR’s Return on Capital
Return on equity (ROE) is a measure of profitability reflecting how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ value. Return on equity was 20.8% in the first nine months of 2024, which compared favorably with the industry’s average of 7.6% and expanded 370 basis points year over year. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 20.9% in the first nine months of 2024. Also, the return on invested capital in the trailing 12-months was 18.5%, better than the industry average of 5.8%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.
Will PLMR’s Rally Stay?
Premiums, the principal component of an insurer’s top line, should continue to benefit from the increased volume of policies written across the lines of business. New business generated, strong retention rates, strategic expansion of products’ geographic and distribution footprint and new partnerships should help in retaining the momentum.
High-quality fixed-income securities, a higher average balance of investments, and an increase in fixed-income yields favor improvement in net investment income, which witnessed a five-year CAGR (2018-2023) of 49%.
Palomar Holdings’ fee-generating PLMR-FRONT should fuel growth in the medium term. The addition of the fee-based revenue stream to the business is expected to strengthen its earnings base.
The company’s prudent underwriting expertise is reflected in its combined ratio, which has been under 95% since 2017, except in 2020. PLMR’s risk transfer strategy lowers exposure to major events, which, in turn, reduces earnings volatility.
Palomar Holdings has a debt-free balance sheet. Continued operational excellence also helps it maintain a strong capital position. PLMR expects to generate adjusted net income between $124 million and $128 million in 2024. This range includes catastrophe losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2024 of nearly $8 million related to Hurricane Milton.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2024 earnings has moved 0.4% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the property and casualty insurance industry may look at some better-ranked players like First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) , Root, Inc. (ROOT - Free Report) and The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) . While First American and Root sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, The Allstate carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.1% and 30.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAF’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1.2% and 17.1%, respectively. Year to date, shares of FAF have inched up 2.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Root’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 147.9% and 3.8%. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 127.21%. Year to date, shares of ROOT have skyrocketed 628.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Allstate’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 1611.58% and 17.8%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 135.21%. Year to date, shares of ALL have gained 39.3%.