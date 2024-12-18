Shares of
Skyward Specialty Trading at a Premium: How Should You Play the Stock?
Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) are trading at a premium to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its price-to-book of 2.62X is higher than the industry average of 1.55X. It has a Value Score of B.
Shares of other insurers like Aflac Inc (AFL - Free Report) , The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) and The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.
Skyward Specialty operates in an underpenetrated niche market for which standard insurance coverages are insufficient or inadequate. Thus, with tailor-made products and services, prudent underwriting and technology, this insurer is well poised to capitalize on the market opportunities. Notably, all eight divisions are now at a scale that can sustainably contribute to overall earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its shares have rallied 52.5% in the last six months, outperforming the industry’s increase of 12%, the Finance sector’s rise of 8.1% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s gain of 10.6% in the same time frame. An improved top line, expanded margins and sufficient financial flexibility should continue to drive shares of this specialty property and casualty insurer.
Skyward Specialty Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P YTD
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
SKWD shares are trading well above the 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.
Optimistic Growth for SKWD
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 implies a 45% year-over-year increase, while the same for 2025 suggests a 10.1% increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues implies a 28.7% year-over-year increase, while the same for 2025 suggests an 11.7% increase.
SKWD has a Growth Score of B. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 18%, better than the industry average of 12%.
Average Target Price for SKWD Suggests a Downside
Based on short-term price targets offered by nine analysts, the Zacks average price target is at $51.56 per share. The average suggests a potential 1.1% downside from Monday’s closing price.
SKWD’s Growth Strategy
Skyward Specialty’s growth strategy includes focusing on high-return areas that are less exposed to P&C cycles, prudent pricing, better retention and shifting of the business mix toward more profitable lines. This in turn should continue to support an improved combined ratio
.
The addition of Life Sciences liability coverage to its Healthcare Solutions underwriting unit should provide a competitive advantage. Skyward Specialty envisions being a leader in the life sciences liability market.
SKWD is de-risking its portfolio and diverting free cash flow to fixed income. This prudent investment strategy has been paying off well. Despite the recent rate cuts, a broader invested asset base should help SKWD maintain healthy investment results.
Skyward Specialty has been strengthening its balance sheet by lowering its debt balance while improving its cash balance. This, in turn, also offers financial flexibility. Though its leverage compares favorably with the industry average, the times interest earned compares unfavorably with the industry average.
SKWD’s Favorable Return on Capital
Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 16.4%, higher than the industry average of 7.5%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders.
Its return on invested capital (ROIC) has been increasing in the last few quarters. The insurer has also invested over the same time period. This reflects SKWD’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 13.2%, higher than the industry average of 5.8%.
Parting Thoughts
The insurer’s efforts to improve its top line, expand margins and shape a portfolio that offers the best risk-adjusted returns on capital enables SKWD to enjoy low underwriting volatility and a competitive moat. A VGM Score of A instills confidence in the stock.
However, given its expensive valuation and average target price, which indicate potential downside, it is better to adopt the wait-and-see approach for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.