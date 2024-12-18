CAVA Soars 195% YTD: Is It Still a Red-Hot Stock to Buy for 2025?

CAVA Group, Inc. ( CAVA Quick Quote CAVA - Free Report) has delivered a stellar performance in 2024, with its stock skyrocketing 195% year to date. This rally far surpasses the industry's modest 8.3% growth and the S&P 500's 29.5% climb, solidifying CAVA as one of this year's standout performers. The company has outpaced industry players like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) 41.7% gain, Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ( DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report) 10.1% rise and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s ( QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) 11.5% decline so far this year. Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CAVA has emerged as a leader in the growing Mediterranean cuisine category, capitalizing on its unique value proposition to appeal to a wide audience. This success highlights CAVA's ability to reshape dining trends and position Mediterranean cuisine as a significant force in the restaurant industry.
Analysts Bullish on CAVA
In the past 60 days, seven and six analysts have revised earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025, respectively. In the past 60 days, analysts have raised their estimates for the current and the next years 16.3% to 50 cents and 17.3% to 61 cents, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 138.1% and 22.9%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 sales are pegged at $961.9 million and $1.20 billion, suggesting 32% and 24.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Expansion Efforts to Aid CAVA
The company’s disciplined expansion strategy has been a major growth driver. CAVA plans to achieve at least 17% unit growth in 2025, supported by its robust restaurant pipeline. The latest market entries, such as South Florida and additional Midwest regions, will complement its established and growing markets. Notably, restaurant openings continue to exceed expectations, reinforcing the brand's scalability and broad appeal.
In 2025, CAVA anticipates maintaining restaurant-level margins in line with 2024. Any additional operational leverage will be reinvested to enhance support for team members and improve the guest experience. CAVA boasts a solid financial position with zero debt, a strong free cash flow and improving margins. Innovative Menu & Reimagined Loyalty Program
CAVA’s focus on culinary innovation has been a critical differentiator. Successful product launches, such as Garlic Ranch Pita Chips and steak options, have driven incremental sales and enhanced customer engagement. Management’s innovation pipeline across menu categories promises to maintain excitement and repeat visits.
The nationwide rollout of CAVA’s loyalty program has already boosted sales. Future program enhancements are expected to deepen guest relationships, increase frequency and drive transaction volumes. Operational Enhancements & Brand Awareness
CAVA is leveraging technology and new labor models to optimize operations. The labor scheduling initiative ensures team members are strategically positioned during peak hours, enhancing guest experience and boosting sales, particularly in lower-volume stores. Early testing of AI-powered kitchen tools also points to improved productivity, consistency and service speed.
Brand awareness has grown significantly since CAVA’s IPO, particularly among younger demographics like Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The company’s ability to align its Mediterranean cuisine with health-conscious and adventurous dining trends positions it as a leader in an emerging category poised for long-term growth. CAVA Shares Trading at a Premium
The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. CAVA’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 12.21, significantly higher than the industry’s 4.02 and the S&P 500's 5.19.
P/S (F12M)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Next for CAVA: A Smart Buy for Investors?
CAVA is well-positioned for continued success in 2025, making it a strong candidate for investors seeking growth. The company has established itself as a leader in the rapidly expanding Mediterranean cuisine market, appealing to a broad audience with its unique value proposition. CAVA’s disciplined expansion strategy, which includes entering markets and maintaining a strong restaurant pipeline, supports its growth outlook.
The company is enhancing customer engagement through menu innovations and a reimagined loyalty program, driving sales and repeat visits. CAVA’s focus on operational improvements, including the use of technology and strategic labor models, enhances efficiency and guest satisfaction. With strong financials, zero debt and robust brand awareness, CAVA is set to capture further market share, particularly as the popularity of Mediterranean cuisine continues to rise. Despite trading at a premium, the company’s growth potential and solid operational strategy make it a compelling stock for 2025. CAVA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Shutterstock
CAVA Soars 195% YTD: Is It Still a Red-Hot Stock to Buy for 2025?
CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA - Free Report) has delivered a stellar performance in 2024, with its stock skyrocketing 195% year to date. This rally far surpasses the industry's modest 8.3% growth and the S&P 500's 29.5% climb, solidifying CAVA as one of this year's standout performers.
The company has outpaced industry players like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (CMG - Free Report) 41.7% gain, Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s (DPZ - Free Report) 10.1% rise and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR - Free Report) 11.5% decline so far this year.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CAVA has emerged as a leader in the growing Mediterranean cuisine category, capitalizing on its unique value proposition to appeal to a wide audience. This success highlights CAVA's ability to reshape dining trends and position Mediterranean cuisine as a significant force in the restaurant industry.
Analysts Bullish on CAVA
In the past 60 days, seven and six analysts have revised earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025, respectively. In the past 60 days, analysts have raised their estimates for the current and the next years 16.3% to 50 cents and 17.3% to 61 cents, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 138.1% and 22.9%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 sales are pegged at $961.9 million and $1.20 billion, suggesting 32% and 24.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Expansion Efforts to Aid CAVA
The company’s disciplined expansion strategy has been a major growth driver. CAVA plans to achieve at least 17% unit growth in 2025, supported by its robust restaurant pipeline. The latest market entries, such as South Florida and additional Midwest regions, will complement its established and growing markets. Notably, restaurant openings continue to exceed expectations, reinforcing the brand's scalability and broad appeal.
In 2025, CAVA anticipates maintaining restaurant-level margins in line with 2024. Any additional operational leverage will be reinvested to enhance support for team members and improve the guest experience. CAVA boasts a solid financial position with zero debt, a strong free cash flow and improving margins.
Innovative Menu & Reimagined Loyalty Program
CAVA’s focus on culinary innovation has been a critical differentiator. Successful product launches, such as Garlic Ranch Pita Chips and steak options, have driven incremental sales and enhanced customer engagement. Management’s innovation pipeline across menu categories promises to maintain excitement and repeat visits.
The nationwide rollout of CAVA’s loyalty program has already boosted sales. Future program enhancements are expected to deepen guest relationships, increase frequency and drive transaction volumes.
Operational Enhancements & Brand Awareness
CAVA is leveraging technology and new labor models to optimize operations. The labor scheduling initiative ensures team members are strategically positioned during peak hours, enhancing guest experience and boosting sales, particularly in lower-volume stores. Early testing of AI-powered kitchen tools also points to improved productivity, consistency and service speed.
Brand awareness has grown significantly since CAVA’s IPO, particularly among younger demographics like Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The company’s ability to align its Mediterranean cuisine with health-conscious and adventurous dining trends positions it as a leader in an emerging category poised for long-term growth.
CAVA Shares Trading at a Premium
The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. CAVA’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 12.21, significantly higher than the industry’s 4.02 and the S&P 500's 5.19.
P/S (F12M)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What’s Next for CAVA: A Smart Buy for Investors?
CAVA is well-positioned for continued success in 2025, making it a strong candidate for investors seeking growth. The company has established itself as a leader in the rapidly expanding Mediterranean cuisine market, appealing to a broad audience with its unique value proposition. CAVA’s disciplined expansion strategy, which includes entering markets and maintaining a strong restaurant pipeline, supports its growth outlook.
The company is enhancing customer engagement through menu innovations and a reimagined loyalty program, driving sales and repeat visits. CAVA’s focus on operational improvements, including the use of technology and strategic labor models, enhances efficiency and guest satisfaction. With strong financials, zero debt and robust brand awareness, CAVA is set to capture further market share, particularly as the popularity of Mediterranean cuisine continues to rise.
Despite trading at a premium, the company’s growth potential and solid operational strategy make it a compelling stock for 2025. CAVA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.