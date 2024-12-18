Mission Produce Stock Rises 31% in 2024: Still a Buy for 2025?

Shares of
Mission Produce, Inc. ( AVO Quick Quote AVO - Free Report) have rallied 30.8% so far in 2024, marking significant growth against the agriculture operations industry’s decline of 7.9%. The stock has also outperformed the Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500’s rise of 4.3% and 27.7%, respectively, year to date. The AVO stock has also shown remarkable growth compared with its industry peers like Corteva ( CTVA Quick Quote CTVA - Free Report) and Limoneira Co.’s ( LMNR Quick Quote LMNR - Free Report) gains of 23% and 29.7%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. Additionally, the company has outpaced Archer Daniels’ ( ADM Quick Quote ADM - Free Report) 28.5% decline in the same period. 2024 AVO Stock Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At the current price of $13.21, the AVO stock trades close to its 52-week high mark of $14.17 attained on Nov. 6, 2024. The current price reflects a 6.8% discount to the 52-week high mark. The stock also trades a significant premium of 46.3% to its 52-week low of $9.03.
Additionally, Mission Produce’s strong performance in 2024 is supported by positive technical indicators. AVO trades above its 50 and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong upward momentum and price stability. The moving average is an important indicator for gauging market trends and momentum. This technical strength indicates positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and prospects. AVO Stock Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Decoding AVO’s Key Strengths
Mission Produce's key strengths lie in its robust global sourcing network and operational alignment. By effectively integrating its sales operations with sourcing teams, the company has demonstrated an exceptional ability to meet customer demand while optimizing per-unit margins. This alignment allows Mission Produce to leverage a sustained higher pricing environment, ensuring profitability and consistent performance in its Marketing and Distribution segment.
The company's ability to operate efficiently across its global network highlights its competitive advantage in managing supply chains and capitalizing on market opportunities. Additionally, Mission Produce's focus on operational excellence, strategic growth initiatives and sound capital allocation underscores its long-term growth potential. AVO's consistent delivery of improved financial results, including strong revenue and EBITDA performances, reflects its ability to adapt to market dynamics while maintaining profitability. With a clear commitment to driving shareholder value, the company is well-positioned to sustain its momentum and strengthen its leadership in the global avocado market. Mission Produce expects strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with revenues surpassing $320 million (up from $257.9 million in the prior-year quarter) and adjusted EBITDA exceeding $28 million (rising from $17.3 million). The gains are expected to be driven by robust per-unit margins in the Marketing and Distribution segment amid higher pricing. The company emphasized continued momentum, operational excellence and growth initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value. AVO Earnings Estimate Revision Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s sales and EPS implies 15% and 136.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Lower Returns Than Industry
Despite Mission Produce's strong operational execution and global presence, ongoing concerns persist around its financial efficiency and returns. The company's return on equity (ROE) remains below the industry average, signaling inefficiencies in utilizing shareholder equity to generate earnings. This lower ROE raises questions about the effectiveness of its reinvestments and ability to deliver sustainable value to investors. AVO’s trailing 12-month ROE is 7.56%, below the industry average of 8.08%.
AVO's ROE Vs. Industry
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Premium P/E Valuation for AVO Shares
With the stock steadily ticking up, the company is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 45.55X, exceeding the industry average of 13.49X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.66X. At current levels, Mission Produce’s stock valuation looks expensive.
The premium valuation indicates that investors have high expectations for AVO’s performance and growth potential. Investors may be skeptical about buying the stock at these premium levels and may wait for a better entry point.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research How to Strategize Your AVO Investment?
Mission Produce looks well-poised to capitalize on its global sourcing network to meet customer demand while optimizing per-unit margins. However, operational challenges, such as the dependence on favorable pricing environments and managing global supply-chain complexities, pose risks to consistent performance.
The company presents a mixed investment case going into 2025, driven by its strong market position, rising avocado prices and effective operational execution, counterbalanced by financial inefficiencies and valuation concerns. For investors, AVO offers exposure to a growing market but requires careful consideration of its valuation and ability to deliver improved financial efficiency to drive long-term returns. While prospective investors must exercise caution before buying, existing investors may retain positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) the stock. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
