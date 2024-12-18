T-Mobile, US, Inc. ( TMUS Quick Quote TMUS - Free Report) recently announced that it has opened registration for a beta program offering direct-to-cell (“DTC”) satellite service in collaboration with Starlink. The beta program is available for all of T-Mobile’s postpaid voice customers with a compatible device. Initially, it will support text messaging only with voice and data services expected to be introduced in the future. The major development commenced earlier in 2024 when TMUS and SpaceX collaborated to launch Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell technology. Starlink’s advanced direct-to-cell technology delivers consistent text, voice and data services for LTE phones worldwide, even in hard-to-reach locations where ground-network infrastructure is limited. Seamless integration of Starlink’s direct-to-cell with TMUS’s terrestrial network will likely ensure a user-friendly and intuitive experience to its users compared with other direct-to-cell services available in the market. Despite the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure, a vast area of the United States has remained outside of the network coverage area. Remote locations and sparsely populated areas are often deemed economically non feasible for network infrastructure deployment by telecom enterprises. Moreover, geographically challenging terrain poses another layer of difficulty for setting up ground-network infrastructure. This restricts the residents of those areas from accessing to several critical services spanning from finance, education, emergency services and healthcare. Will This Collaboration Drive TMUS’ Share Performance?
TMUS Introduces Direct-to-Cell Services With Starlink: Stock to Gain?
T-Mobile, US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) recently announced that it has opened registration for a beta program offering direct-to-cell (“DTC”) satellite service in collaboration with Starlink. The beta program is available for all of T-Mobile’s postpaid voice customers with a compatible device. Initially, it will support text messaging only with voice and data services expected to be introduced in the future.
The major development commenced earlier in 2024 when TMUS and SpaceX collaborated to launch Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell technology. Starlink’s advanced direct-to-cell technology delivers consistent text, voice and data services for LTE phones worldwide, even in hard-to-reach locations where ground-network infrastructure is limited. Seamless integration of Starlink’s direct-to-cell with TMUS’s terrestrial network will likely ensure a user-friendly and intuitive experience to its users compared with other direct-to-cell services available in the market.
Despite the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure, a vast area of the United States has remained outside of the network coverage area. Remote locations and sparsely populated areas are often deemed economically non feasible for network infrastructure deployment by telecom enterprises. Moreover, geographically challenging terrain poses another layer of difficulty for setting up ground-network infrastructure. This restricts the residents of those areas from accessing to several critical services spanning from finance, education, emergency services and healthcare.
Will This Collaboration Drive TMUS’ Share Performance?
T-Mobile and Starlink boast a shared vision of achieving universal coverage. The collaboration has pledged to eliminate the issues with network dead zones, need for costly satellite phones and expand connectivity to more than half a million square miles across the United States which is out of network coverage. Moreover, T-Mobile and Starlink are expanding their collaborating effort to wireless providers around the world.
The beta test of TMUS’ direct-to-cell service will launch in the next year. This has major significance for businesses and first responder agencies operating in remote locations. In the future TMUS plans to eventually launch services throughout the United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska. Strategic collaboration with Starlink underscores TMUS' strong emphasis on expanding its services beyond the company’s terrestrial network coverage area to expand and support its client base. This customer-oriented strategy bodes well for long-term growth.
TMUS Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of T-Mobile have gained 46.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.7%.
TMUS' Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider.
