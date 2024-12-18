We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BNPQY or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Both BNP Paribas SA and Erste Group Bank AG have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
BNPQY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.86, while EBKDY has a forward P/E of 7.25. We also note that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EBKDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94.
Another notable valuation metric for BNPQY is its P/B ratio of 0.50. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EBKDY has a P/B of 0.84.
These metrics, and several others, help BNPQY earn a Value grade of B, while EBKDY has been given a Value grade of D.
Both BNPQY and EBKDY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BNPQY is the superior value option right now.