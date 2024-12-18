We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, IBM (IBM - Free Report) reached $228.97, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 10.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IBM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.74, down 3.36% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.6 billion, indicating a 1.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $62.8 billion, which would represent changes of +5.2% and +1.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, IBM is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, IBM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.66. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.53.
We can additionally observe that IBM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.