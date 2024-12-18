Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ford Motor Company (
F Quick Quote F - Free Report) ending at $9.97, denoting a -0.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 25.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ford Motor Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.98 billion, down 0.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and a revenue of $174.27 billion, representing changes of -10.45% and +4.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.18% downward. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
