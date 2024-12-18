SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw SoFi Technologies, Inc. (
SOFI Quick Quote SOFI - Free Report) ending at $16.66, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 21.18% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $661.71 million, reflecting a 11.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, indicating changes of +133.33% and +21.37%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SoFi Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 142.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.26.
Investors should also note that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
