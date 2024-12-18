AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AT&T (
T Quick Quote T - Free Report) standing at $22.83, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AT&T in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.29 billion, showing a 0.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and a revenue of $122.34 billion, representing changes of -9.13% and -0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AT&T. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.38% lower. Currently, AT&T is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, AT&T is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.26, so one might conclude that AT&T is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 3.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
