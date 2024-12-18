We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) closed at $17.65, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's stock has climbed by 11.42% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.60, signifying a 271.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $347.33 million, showing a 49.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +476.47% and +2.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.52% higher. As of now, NextEra Energy Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.77.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
