Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) ending at $38.80, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 9.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.88, marking a 4.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.69 billion, showing a 1.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.26 per share and a revenue of $123.51 billion, indicating changes of +7.04% and +1.59%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Comcast presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.
Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.