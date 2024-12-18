We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.86, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.04% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.88 billion, down 0.72% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $19.69 billion, representing changes of +26.54% and -1.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% downward. As of now, Aptiv PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.14.
It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. APTV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.