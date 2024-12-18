Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Silicon Motion (
SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) ending at $60.15, denoting a -0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.
The chip company's shares have seen an increase of 14.24% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 19.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $196.65 million, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.25 per share and a revenue of $809.04 million, representing changes of +43.17% and +26.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Silicon Motion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.
It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Silicon Motion (SIMO - Free Report) ending at $60.15, denoting a -0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.
The chip company's shares have seen an increase of 14.24% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 19.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $196.65 million, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.25 per share and a revenue of $809.04 million, representing changes of +43.17% and +26.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Silicon Motion currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Silicon Motion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.
It is also worth noting that SIMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.