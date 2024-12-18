We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abbott (ABT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reached $113.29, with a +0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 4.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.61%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.02 billion, showing a 7.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $42 billion, representing changes of +5.18% and +4.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abbott. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Abbott's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.61.
One should further note that ABT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.31.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.