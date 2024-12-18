Amgen (AMGN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Amgen (
AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $265.95, demonstrating a -0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.97, marking a 5.52% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.82 billion, showing a 7.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.53 per share and revenue of $33.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.72% and +17.65%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amgen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amgen is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Amgen is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.43.
It's also important to note that AMGN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
