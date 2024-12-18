We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why ServiceNow (NOW) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) reached $1,114.72, with a -1.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
The maker of software that automates companies' technology operations's shares have seen an increase of 12.39% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The upcoming earnings release of ServiceNow will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.60, reflecting a 15.76% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 21.29% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.87 per share and a revenue of $10.98 billion, indicating changes of +28.66% and +22.35%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ServiceNow. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ServiceNow is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, ServiceNow is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.88 of its industry.
Meanwhile, NOW's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.91.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.