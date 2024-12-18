Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Boston Scientific (
BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) ending at $90.43, denoting a -0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device manufacturer had gained 0.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.78% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boston Scientific in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.65, showcasing a 18.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.39 billion, showing a 17.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $16.58 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +16.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boston Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Boston Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.61, so one might conclude that Boston Scientific is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that BSX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
