Medpace (MEDP) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) closed at $348.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had gained 13.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Medpace in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, up 20.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $536.37 million, up 7.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.93 per share and a revenue of $2.11 billion, signifying shifts of +34.35% and +11.82%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Medpace holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Medpace is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.32. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.
Also, we should mention that MEDP has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.