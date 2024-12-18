Is WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (
DHS Quick Quote DHS - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $1.17 billion, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DHS is managed by Wisdomtree. DHS seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index before fees and expenses.
The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
DHS's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
DHS's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 27.70% of the portfolio. Its Energy and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 6.39% of the fund's total assets, followed by Abbvie Inc ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) and Altria Group Inc ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) .
DHS's top 10 holdings account for about 39.4% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, DHS has added roughly 19.83%, and it's up approximately 20.33% in the last one year (as of 12/18/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $79.77 and $100.58.
The ETF has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 14.63% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 373 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $64.95 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $129.36 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
