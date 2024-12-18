We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Sanofi (SNY): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $48.94. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% loss over the past four weeks.
This jump in share price came after management reported positive results from a mid-stage study on its experimental anti-TL1A therapy, duvakitug, in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease, which are the two main types of inflammatory bowel disease. The study achieved its primary endpoints for both diseases. The drug is being developed in partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals.
This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $11.08 billion, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Sanofi, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Sanofi is part of the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $175.38. ABBV has returned 3.2% in the past month.
AbbVie's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.99. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.2%. AbbVie currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).