Is Kinetics Internet Fund No Load (WWWFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Tech funds, a place to start could be Kinetics Internet Fund No Load (
WWWFX Quick Quote WWWFX - Free Report) . WWWFX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
The world of Sector - Tech funds is an area filled with options, and WWWFX is one of them. Sector - Tech mutual funds allow investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. Tech companies can be in any number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, networking just to name a few.
History of Fund/Manager
Kinetics is based in Sleepy Hollow, NY, and is the manager of WWWFX. The Kinetics Internet Fund No Load made its debut in October of 1996 and WWWFX has managed to accumulate roughly $364.79 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 28.55%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 21.29%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 18.03%, the standard deviation of WWWFX over the past three years is 29.88%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 31.82% compared to the category average of 19.27%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.17, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. WWWFX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 12.22, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, WWWFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.71% compared to the category average of 1.04%. WWWFX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Kinetics Internet Fund No Load ( WWWFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.
Image: Bigstock
