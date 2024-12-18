Is ClearBridge Select Fund A (LCLAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Large Cap Blend fund? Starting with ClearBridge Select Fund A (
LCLAX) should not be a possibility at this time. LCLAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
LCLAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, an area that boasts an array of many possible options. Large Cap Blend mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a " buy and hold " mindset. Blended funds mix large, established companies into their holdings, which gives investors exposure to both value and growth at the same time.
History of Fund/Manager
Franklin is based in San Mateo, CA, and is the manager of LCLAX. ClearBridge Select Fund A made its debut in September of 2013, and since then, LCLAX has accumulated about $1.52 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Aram Green who has been in charge of the fund since September of 2013.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 15.15%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 1.7%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. LCLAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 20.87% compared to the category average of 15.43%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 22.99% compared to the category average of 16.4%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.14, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. LCLAX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.48, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, LCLAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.34% compared to the category average of 0.97%. From a cost perspective, LCLAX is actually more expensive than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, ClearBridge Select Fund A ( LCLAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, ClearBridge Select Fund A ( LCLAX ) looks like a poor potential choice for investors right now.
