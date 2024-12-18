2 Must-Buy AgriTech & Food Innovation Stocks With Attractive Valuation

Agricultural technology (AgriTech) and food innovation companies develop technologies to enhance farming efficiency, sustainability and food production. These companies offer a compelling investment opportunity driven by the need for sustainable food production and improved food security.
AgriTech encompasses innovations such as precision farming, smart irrigation, drone technology and agricultural biotechnology, which boost crop yields, minimize resource usage, and lower food production costs and environmental impact. Food innovation, including plant-based proteins and lab-grown meat, aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and ethical food alternatives.
At this stage, it will be prudent to invest in
AgriTech and Food innovation stocks to stabilize your portfolio in 2025. Two such stocks are: Ingredion Inc. ( INGR Quick Quote INGR - Free Report) and Tyson Foods Inc. ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) . These stocks boast a top Zacks Rank along with attractive valuation. Pros and Cons of AgriTech & Food Innovation Space
AgTech and food innovation address critical global challenges such as climate change, population growth and resource scarcity. Increasing demand for sustainable food sources to feed a growing global population bolsters the market potential for these technologies. Companies operating in these industries are often at the forefront of technological advancements, offering substantial growth opportunities and the potential for high returns.
However, these are still emerging fields, with many companies in the early development stages posing higher risk and volatility. Regulatory hurdles, lengthy product development cycles, high research and development costs and slow market adoption are the other challenges. This space features companies involved in developing advanced technologies and solutions in the agriculture and food industries.
2 AgriTech & Food Innovation Stocks to Buy
These two stocks have strong revenue and earnings growth potential for 2025. Moreover, these two companies have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in 2025. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Ingredion Inc.
Ingredion is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients for a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. INGR serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries.
INGR’s sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. Its nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. INGR’s starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches.
Excellent Valuation for INGR Stock
INGR is currently trading at a lucrative valuation compared to its peers. The stock has a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 13.51X, below the industry’s P/E of 17.55X and the S&P 500’s P/E of 19.40X. It has a price/sale (P/S) of 1.23X, compared with the industry’s P/S of 0.91X and the S&P 500’s P/S of 3.01X. Moreover, INGR has a price/book (P/B) of 2.34X, lower than the industry’s P/B of 2.36X and the S&P 500’s P/B of 3.61X.
Ingredion has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 1.3% and 5.5%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 5.4% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 15.5% from the last closing price of $142.16. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $147 to $178. This indicates a maximum upside of 25.2% and no downside. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Tyson Foods Inc.
Tyson Foods’ diversified protein portfolio enables the company to navigate market cycles effectively. While beef and pork face near-term challenges, the strong performance of chicken and prepared foods underscores the resilience of the company’s multi-protein approach. TSN also plans to expand its international footprint by improving capacity utilization and aligning operations with regional market needs, diversifying its growth avenues.
Tyson Foods’ multi-channel, multi-protein strategy is central to its long-term resilience and growth, allowing it to capitalize on different market opportunities as they arise. TSN boasts ownership of some of the most iconic protein brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park. These brands hold the number one or two market share in eight core business lines, cementing Tyson Foods’ leadership position in the protein sector.
Impressive Valuation for TSN Shares
TSN is currently trading at an attractive valuation compared to its peers. The stock has a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 17.03X, compared with the industry’s P/E of 17.03X and the S&P 500’s P/E of 19.40X. It has a price/sale (P/S) of 0.40X, below the industry’s P/S of 0.71X and the S&P 500’s P/S of 3.01X. Moreover, TSN has a price/book (P/B) of 1.15X, lower than the industry’s P/B of 1.48X and the S&P 500’s P/B of 3.61X.
Tyson Foods has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 0.7% and 17.5%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 6.8% from the last closing price of $59.40. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $55 to $76. This indicates a maximum upside of 28% and a downside of 7.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
2 Must-Buy AgriTech & Food Innovation Stocks With Attractive Valuation
