Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Enterprise D

(JANEX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JANEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JANEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.71%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value Fund R5

(JIVRX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIVRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.42% over the last five years, JIVRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value A

(VSCAX - Free Report) : 1.11% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 21.73% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX) - free report >>

JPMorgan US Appl DataSci Value R5 (JIVRX) - free report >>

Janus Henderson Enterprise D (JANEX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings