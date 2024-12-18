See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529E(CWMEX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. CWMEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CWMEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.82%.
LSV Small Cap Value Fund(LSVQX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.84%. Management fee: 0.7%. LSVQX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.88% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R(RRCOX - Free Report) : 1.18% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. RRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.73% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.