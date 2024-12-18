EQT Trades at Premium Valuation: Should You Bet on the Stock Now?

EQT Corporation ( EQT Quick Quote EQT - Free Report) is currently considered relatively overvalued, trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 13.43x. This figure is higher than the broader industry average of 6.74x and major upstream companies like EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG Quick Quote EOG - Free Report) and ConocoPhillips ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) , which are trading at 5.26x and 4.91x EV/EBITDA, respectively. This premium valuation reflects the market’s confidence in EQT’s prospects. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, such a valuation necessitates careful evaluation to determine whether it is supported by the company's fundamentals, growth potential and prevailing market conditions. A more detailed analysis is essential to reach a conclusion.
EQT Banks on Natural Gas-Rich Appalachian Basin
EQT, a leading pure-play Appalachian producer, operates across approximately 1,100,000 net acres. With a vast inventory of drilling opportunities, estimated at 4,000 drilling sites, capable of sustaining operations for many years at current production levels, EQT demonstrates a strong long-term production outlook.
As the largest natural gas producer in the United States, the company has set its long-term free cash flow breakeven at $2 per MMBtu. Since most analysts anticipate natural gas prices to remain above this level in 2025, EQT is well-positioned for solid free cash flow performance.
As one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers in North America, EQT is well-equipped to navigate periods of business uncertainty when natural gas prices decline.
EQT's Unified Vision for Gas: From Drilling to Delivery
EQT recently merged with Equitrans, a company specializing in pipelines and infrastructure for transporting natural gas. This merger is significant because it creates the only large-scale company in the United States that produces natural gas and handles its transportation. This setup, called "vertically integrated," is efficient because EQT now controls the entire process from drilling to delivery.
By merging, EQT expects to save more than $425 million every year through efficiencies like shared resources and better coordination. These savings might lower the company's costs further, helping it stay profitable for the long term.
EQT's Positioning Amid Data Center Energy Demands
The transition of the U.S. power sector to natural gas, paired with the expanding energy demands of data centers, is set to drive considerable growth in natural gas demand. EQT is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend due to its dominant presence in Appalachia, one of the most resource-rich regions for natural gas production. As a vertically integrated, low-cost producer, EQT stands to benefit directly from the regional demand growth fueled by retiring coal-fired power plants, increased natural gas power generation and the energy-intensive needs of data centers.
Assessing EQT’s High Valuation
The positive developments have likely led to EQT’s premium valuations, as investors have high expectations for the company’s prospects and profitability. Consequently, they are willing to pay a premium for the stock, believing it will outperform its peers and the broader market in the coming months. The positives are also getting reflected in the price chart. Year to date, the stock gained 16.4%, outpacing the 3.5% gain of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.
YTD Price Chart Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, investors should factor in some developments. EQT employs a tactical curtailment strategy, adjusting production volumes based on market conditions to maximize price realization.
While this approach has improved differentials, it carries inherent risks. Prolonged curtailments could result in the asset underutilization and disrupt operational efficiency, potentially affecting revenue stability.
Notably, EQT has successfully executed asset sales, such as the divestiture of non-operated assets, to generate cash and strengthen its balance sheet. However, the company remains focused on reducing its debt to achieve its deleveraging goals. While this strategy enhances financial stability, it also constrains the flexibility to allocate resources toward new investments or growth opportunities.
Therefore, while the company's long-term outlook is strong, caution is warranted given the concerns associated with the stock. Instead of rushing to buy EQT, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), it may be prudent to wait for a more advantageous entry point.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Notably, Wall Street’s average price target on EQT suggests a 7.3% increase from its recent closing price of $44.20, with the highest target reaching $57, representing a potential gain of almost 29%. This indicates that current shareholders holding onto their shares could see significant short-term benefits if the stock trends upward as projected.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
