Is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM - Free Report) . RYAM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RYAM has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, our model also underscores that RYAM has a P/CF ratio of 8.79. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. RYAM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.01. Over the past year, RYAM's P/CF has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 7.26.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Rayonier Advanced Materials is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RYAM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


