Should Value Investors Buy The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.70, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.73. Over the last 12 months, GBX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.07 and as low as 10.06, with a median of 12.20.
Another notable valuation metric for GBX is its P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.20. GBX's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.06, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GBX has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.
Finally, we should also recognize that GBX has a P/CF ratio of 8.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.99. Over the past 52 weeks, GBX's P/CF has been as high as 8.20 and as low as 5.45, with a median of 7.06.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Greenbrier Companies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GBX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.